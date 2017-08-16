101 family members together for reunion

ONE hundred and one members of the same family have gathered in Stratford-upon-Avon for a reunion.

The impressive get together of descendants of Edwin and Anne Lane, who lived at Mill Cottage in Preston Bagot, took place at The Riverside on Tiddington Road last Friday, 11th August.

The couple had ten children, who in turn had 28 children of their own.

And guests at the family reunion included most of those 28 cousins and their partners and families. They travelled from Germany, Spain, Cornwall, Devon, Cambridgeshire, The Cotswolds and Warwickshire.

Two of Mr and Mrs Lane’s daughters still alive, Thelma, aged 85, who lives in Warwick, and 87-year-old Muriel, who lives in Australia.

And it was Thelma who cut a celebration cake made by one of the guest’s daughters, Mandy Crawford. Muriel was unable to attend.

Months of organising and preparation by two of those cousins, Derek Gruszeckyj and Keith Lane, meant for the first time ever all relatives had gathered together in one place.

They all had the chance to look through 300 old and new family photographs.

Derek said: “It was a fantastic, emotional, busy and fun night, with lots of catching up, dancing and laughter.

“A big thanks to The Riverside, for their superb catering and attentive service, and all their help in making the occasion a great one, and a special thanks to Professional Photographer Martin Salt, who spent all evening capturing photographs of the next generation of the Lane family.”