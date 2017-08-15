Stratford Town hit back to earn a point against Merthyr

STRATFORD Town hit back from two goals down to salvage a deserved point from a lively encounter with Merthyr Town at the MoodChimp Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Martyrs were 2-0 up after 38 minutes thanks to headers from Jarred Wright and Scott Tancock, but goals either side of half-time from Jazz Luckie and Edwin Ahenkorah saw Town maintain their unbeaten start to their Evo-Stik League South Premier campaign.

In a quiet start to the game, there was little to get the hearts racing until the 16th minute, when Cameron Pring’s stinging shot was beaten away by Town goalkeeper Louis Connor.

The ball spilled out to Stuart Fleetwood, who went down to big appeals from the Merthyr players and supporters, but referee Neil Pratt was having none of it.

Merthyr grew as the half went on and their dominance was rewarded with a goal in the 27th minute.

Ian Traylor’s excellent corner was met by Jarrad Wright and the centre-back powered his header into the far corner.

It was nothing less than the Welshmen deserved and they went close to doubling their lead three minutes later.

Launching a quick counter-attack from a Stratford corner, Pring charged down the line before pulling it back to Traylor, who rattled the side netting with a close-range effort.

However, the lead was doubled seven minutes before half-time when Tancock rose highest to bury Eliot Richards’ long and looping free-kick from out wide.

It was looking bleak for Town as they appeared to be giving too much respect to the visitors, but they were handed a lifeline in the 40th minute when some neat work from Ahenkorah provided the persistent Luckie with a tap-in from close range.

The goal seemed to give Town a real belief in the second half and within five minutes of the restart they were back on level terms.

Defender Andy Gallinagh made a dart forward before feeding Ahenkorah on the edge of the penalty area. The striker turned his man before unleashing a fierce left-footed effort that curled over the helpless Oliver Davies in the Merthyr goal.

After a first half which Merthyr were clearly on top, Stratford were now in the ascendancy, but that changed in the 53rd minute. A fracas between Ben Stephens and Traylor in front of the Merthyr dugout saw both men sent off and both sides were forced to see the game out with ten men.

Town plugged away, with Grocott and Liam Francis going close to finding a third for Stratford, but in truth it was Merthyr who looked the more likely to find a winner.

Ashley Evans, Kerry Morgan and Richards all had excellent chances to put Merthyr ahead once more, but they were all denied by Town’s new No 1 Connor, who appears to be a shrewd signing by manager Carl Adams.

Connor’s heroics made sure of the point and it was nothing less than Town deserved as they bounced back from an abject first-half display.

Four points from two tough games is a fantastic start to the season for Stratford and they will be hoping to make it seven from three when St Neots Town visit the MoodChimp this Saturday.

Stratford Town: Louis Connor, Dan Summerfield, Lee Thomas, Andy Gallinagh, Loysio Recci, Liam Francis (Guy Clark 80), Ben Stephens, James Fry (c), Edwin Ahenkorah (Mike Taylor 78), Will Grocott, Jazz Luckie. Subs not used: Charlie Evans, James Hancocks, Justin Marsden.

Merthyr Town: Oliver Davies, Adam Davies, Cameron Pring, Robbie Patten, Jarrad Wright (c), Scott Tancock, Corey Jenkins (Ashley Evans 51), Eliot Richards, Stuart Fleetwood, Kyle Copp (Kerry Morgan 76), Ian Traylor. Subs not used: Ben Watkins, Matthew Harris, Jaye Bowen.