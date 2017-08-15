Warwickshire’s bowlers win again as they edge out Berkshire

WANTAGE Bowling Club in Berkshire was the scene of yet another win for Warwickshire Ladies as they came home with a 114-106 victory with just two rinks winning and one scraping a draw.

Highest winning rink went to Elaine Taylor with Helen Harris (both Stoke), Joy Cooke and Mo Yeomans (both Blossomfield), who set off strongly scoring 12-2 by five ends and despite their opponents’ best efforts, they were determined to dictate the pace, finishing with a resounding 30-18 success.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Pippa Mace (Lillington), June Millward (Stoke) and Jean Veart (Nuneaton) were fairly evenly matched for the first half of the game, but then managed to pull away to win 19-11.

Pat Bax (Rugby Thornfield) with Ann Doherty (Lillington), Dawn Horne and Gloria Higgins (both RLS) were level pegging at seven ends and that is how the game progressed, finishing with an honourable draw 18-18.

Chris Cooke (Southam) with Linda Linney (Stratford), Margaret Stephens and Jayne Henfrey (both Lillington) started confidently, but their opponents started to pull back to leave them trailing 8-10 at 11 ends and it was only a determined effort that enabled them to hold on and only lose by two shots – 16-18.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Liz Westell (Welford), Hazel Goodman and Chris Ward (both Lillington) were in a similar situation and despite a strong start were unable to sustain it, eventually losing 15-18.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry), Wendy Baxter and Terri Hitchcox (both Rugby Ladies) struggled to start with, but started to pick up nicely in the middle of the game. It was not enough, however, to stop their opponents from winning 16-23.