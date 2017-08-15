Man seen hiding knives up his sleeves

A MAN was allegedly seen with knives hidden up his sleeves, as well as arguing with several people in the street, in Henley-in-Arden, on Friday night (11th August), writes Elizabeth Kirby.

The man has been described as a white male, with a shaved head and beard, wearing a hooded tracksuit top and bottoms, who then walked away from the area, shortly after the incident at 10.15pm.

Police enquiries are being made and the man was believed to be local to Henley. Crime number 442.

Also in Henley, a member of the public found a knife stuck into the ground in an alley between Rose Avenue and Cherry Orchard, on Saturday, at 12.15pm, which was recovered by the police. Crime number 166.

Meanwhile, on Binton Road, in Welford, a man was alleged to have been going door-to-door selling knives, claiming he had to return to Holland following a nearby exhibition, however this was disproven.

The man was driving a white estate car. The incident is said to have occurred at 12.20pm, on Friday 11th August. Crime number 156.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant crime number.