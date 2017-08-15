Former college student on Strictly

A FORMER Stratford-upon-Avon College student who had a number one single before becoming a vicar has been named as one of the celebrities to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Reverend Richard Coles studied in the college’s department of drama and the liberal arts in the then South Warwickshire College of Further Education in Stratford.

He went on to have three top ten hits with Jimmy Somerville in The Communards in the 1980s, including a number one, and the best-selling single of 1986, with a club/dance version of Don’t Leave Me This Way.

In January 2011, Rev Coles was appointed as the parish priest in the Diocese of Peterborough, and was said to be an inspiration for the character of Adam Smallbone in the BBC Two sitcom Rev, and was an adviser to the show.

And last year was made an Honorary Doctor of Letters by the University of Warwick.

Rev Coles said: “Cometh the hour, cometh the overweight Vicar with arthritis in his knees.”

The show returns to BBC One later this year and also among the line up are pop stars Aston Merrygold and Mollie King, TV chef Simon Rimmer, This Morning host Ruth Langford, and soap stars Gemma Atkinson and Davood Ghadami.