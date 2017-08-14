REVIEW Walking with dinosaurs

ANY parent will tell you that it’s fairly easy to kid your kid.

We spend the early years successfully convincing them that their favourite cuddly toy is real and, with the help of TV and films, that animals can talk.

Adults, however, are a tougher nut to crack.

But the team behind Dinosuars in the Wild at the NEC in Birmingham have done an exceptional good job of convincing not only children that time travel is possible, but their adult audiences too.

3D movie effects, animatronics, actors, sound, lighting, and dramatic story telling are combined to immerse us in what was an exciting and completely believable prehistoric world.

In a 70-minute guided tour of the fictional Chronotex TimeBase 67 you get the chance to literally get your hands on dinosaur poo, see their brains, eyeballs, and even a life-sized heart. You get to see a dinosaur egg hatch, watch a dinosaur autopsy, and feed a baby triceratops.

There’s even a trip to a viewing platform, which ends with a very close, 3D encounter with a Tyrannosaurus – the most well known dinosaur of them all.

And do you know what? This is very real. Very real indeed.

Pulses genuinely raced as the tour ended in an emergency evacuation of Chronotex’s underground research station, and the mums’ and dads’ eyes were as wide as their children’s by the end.

Tim Haines and Jill Bryant – the brains behind the incredibly popular TV show, Walking with Dinosaurs – has come up with a cracking experience in the normally modest surroundings of Hall Two of the NEC that puts you closer than you have ever been before to animals that continue to fascinate children – millions of years after they became extinct.

It has been five years in the pipeline, and involves animatronics and visual effects by Emmy Award, BAFTA and Oscar-winners.

This is an experience like never before where you can study real, living, dinosaurs instead of fossils.

It’s not cheap, at £99 for a family ticket for a little over an hour’s entertainment. But you will see things that you have never seen before and will walk out feeling like you’ve having been on the greatest journey of your life – we certainly did!

This was one of the best things I ever seen.

Dinosaurs in the Wild runs at the NEC in Birmingham until 23rd August, when it transfers to EventCity in Manchester from 7th October to 2nd January, 2018. To buy tickets CLICK HERE

Review by Chris Smith