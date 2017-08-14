Fun on Play Day

THERE was a big turn out for Stratford-upon-Avon’s National Play Day at the Recreation Ground.

The district council organised the event on Wednesday, 2nd August, which included a variety of free activities throughout the day, from a large inflatable assault course to a climbing wall.

Other activities such as circus skills and face painting also proved popular. There was something for everybody, with t-shirt and bag-designing attracting a crowd.

National Play Day is an annual celebration of children’s right to play.

Lucy Wilkes, active community support officer at the district council said: “We are really pleased with the event, it was great to see everybody having a wonderful time!”