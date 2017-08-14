Tesco not asked to contribute to revived slip road plan

TESCO has not been asked for a financial contribution to the planned slip road into its superstore in Stratford despite having plans to build one itself, the Herald can reveal.

Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet has approved the spending of £3.5million on a long-talked-about package of improvements to ease congestion on Birmingham Road and has confirmed work will be carried out during 2019 and 2020.

In documents presented to the council’s the cabinet, council officers admitted that the slip road will have a ‘positive’ effect on Tesco, but said there was ‘no external funding providing any contribution to the delivery of the scheme’.

A slip road into the Tesco car park was first proposed in 2011 as part of the company’s plan to extend the store, and it would have been funded by the supermarket giant.

Planning documents from back then even make reference to how the slip road would help ease congestion generally on Birmingham Road, as well as benefitting its customers.

But Tesco has confirmed that plan has now been dropped, with planning permission having lapsed last year and the land required for the extension having been sold off.

A county council spokesman defended the decision not to approach Tesco for money towards the cost of its plan for a slip road.

“The corridor improvements will help businesses along the corridor generally so it wouldn’t be appropriate to ask for a contribution from a single business.

“Whilst the slip road will help access to the Tesco site, the main purpose for including this as part of the scheme is because of the benefit that this slip road provides to the corridor as a whole.”

Firm details of the long-talked-about scheme that the council hopes will ease congestion on Birmingham Road have also been confirmed.

The road will be converted into two lanes inbound and one outbound. It is currently the other way round.

To do that the stretch between Regal Road roundabout and Hamlet Way will need to be widened in places by narrowing the footpaths where necessary, while the road markings will simply be re-painted on the section between St Peter’s Way and Joseph Way.

Also planned are the relocation of the pedestrian/cycle crossing to opposite the main pedestrian entrance to the Maybird, an improved shared use pedestrian/cycle lane between Arden Street and Western Road, including widening the footpath and cycle lane by approximately one metre into the existing cycle lane, renewed cycle lanes and logos between Windsor Street and Arden Street, and a widened footpath on the approach to Arden Street junction to enable a continuous cycle lane.

The scheme is the product of the series of transport summits that have been held over the past three years and led by MP Nadhim Zahawi.

It appeared in doubt in February when a bid for £2.7million from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) was rejected, after widely expected to be forthcoming.

But the county council agreed to dip into its own funds to stump up the money.

However, a bid for £2.5million has also been submitted to the Department for Transport, with a decision expected in November.

The report to councillors appeared to offer justification for the spending of money from the county council’s own coffers.

It says: “The proposal provides a clear link to Stratford’s local plan and there is evidence provided in the business case as a result of modelling that accessibility would be improved.

“There is a reputational risk of not supporting the project as public consultation on highways developments in the area has already been undertaken and was identified as the second highest priority.

The local MP is also publicly supportive of the scheme.”