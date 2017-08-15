TV girl opens HQ in dad’s memory

LONG running TV soap Emmerdale was in Henley, when actress Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma, made a special appearance at the Oesophageal Patients Association’s (OPA) head office.

Fiona is a patron of the association and was in town last Wednesday to open what its new UK base on High Street.

It was previously based in Solihull.

She said: “I was honoured to be asked to open these new offices and to continue to support the work of the Oesophageal Patients Association.

“I lost my father to oesophageal cancer, and I had never heard of this type of cancer before and always feel that if we had been more aware of oesophageal cancer and reflux disease then, for sure, earlier diagnosis would have made a huge difference and maybe saved his life.”

Oesophageal cancer is a type of cancer affecting the oesophagus (gullet) — the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach.

Around 8,750 people are diagnosed with oesophageal cancer each year in the UK. It’s become more common over the last 40 years and is now the 13th most common cancer in adults.

The OPA supports patients and carers diagnosed with oesophageal and gastric cancers across the UK.

The new offices will form the base for their helpline and online support system, as well as the co-ordination of early diagnosis awareness campaigns and local support groups across the Midlands and the UK.