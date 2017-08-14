Rugby club remembers Passchendaele soldiers

Stratford Rugby Club paid tribute to four former players who died at the Battle of Passchendaele during a ceremony to mark its 100th anniversary in Belgium last month.

15 members of the squad had fallen by the end of the First World War with many signing up following recruitment campaigns specifically targeting rugby and football clubs.

Former players Arthur William Bailey, 24, Arnold Grayson Bloomer, 31, Alfred Bennett Smith, 38, and Cecil Clive Bryan, 42, all died during the battle, which lasted more than three months.

On Monday 31st July former chairman and life member of the club, Jim Leach, joined more than 4,000 others at a memorial ceremony at Tyne Cot cemetery to pay their respects.

Theresa May, Prince William and Prince Charles were also among those at the ceremony.

The Battle of Passchendaele was one of the bloodiest of the First World War with an estimated 325,000 allied casualties and 260,000 German casualties.

Jim Leach said: “It was an intensely moving ceremony and I thought it was done superbly well, I couldn’t help but shed a tear during the service. The Prime Minister was there along with members of the Royal family and I don’t think anyone put a foot wrong.

“There were a lot of descendants of those that died at the battle in attendance and I think it is important that the Rugby Club was represented there because sports clubs led the way at that time in terms of members signing up to fight. Stratford Rugby Club was no different and I think it’s something we should remember and be proud of.”