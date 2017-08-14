‘Business as usual’ after travellers leave school

IT is back to business as usual at Stratford-upon-Avon School, after a group of travellers who pitched up on a playground, on Friday afternoon, have now left. Warwickshire Police were called to the high school, in Alcester Road, on Friday, and they moved on yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Richard Butler, one of the directors at Onside Coaching, which was due to have 60 children at the school today, said: “We moved all the customers to a sister venue. We’re back at the school tomorrow, and the school communicated with us really well.”

Valerie Hopkins, strategic business director at Stratford School, said: “We were very relieved that they had gone before A-Level results day this Thursday.”

Some damage was caused on the school site, which included two external doors needing to be re-painted today.

The school informed clubs and site users about the travellers’ arrival, over the weekend, in order to give notice to customers.

Warwickshire County Council has also been told, and now the travellers have moved on, the events and clubs are continuing as planned.

Mrs Hopkins added that the school will be reviewing its security arrangements and bollards, but will be taking a measured approach, as the site facilities are used by the community.

A police spokesman said: “Warwickshire Police are aware and we are currently supporting local landowners.”