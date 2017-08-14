Weekend cricket results

Birmingham & District Premier League Division Three

Stourbridge 131 all out (1pt) lost to Stratford-upon-Avon 132-2 (24pts) by eight wickets

Second S 2nd XI Division

Stratford-upon-Avon 236-6 (16pts) drew with Stourbridge 131-7 (5pts)

Pedigree Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Catherine-de-Barnes 48 all out (4pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 269-8 (24pts) by 221 runs

Tanworth and Camp Hill 107 all out (5pts) lost to Norton Lindsey 183-8 (23pts) by 76 runs

Leek Wootton 265-7 (7pts) lost to Long Itchington 183 all out (22pts) by 82 runs

Alcester and Ragley 215 all out (8pts) lost to Wellesbourne 385-6 (22pts) by 170 runs

Leamington 3rds 193 all out (6pts) lost to Exhall and Wixford 197-5 (21pts) by five wickets

Division One

Lapworth 232-5 (22pts) beat Overbury 123 all out (3pts) by 109 runs

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 175-5 (8pts) lost to Rowington 181-9 (18pts) by six runs

Chipping Campden 215-3 (22pts) beat Warwick CC Staff 214-8 (6pts) by seven wickets

Kineton 147 all out (21pts) beat FISSC 117 all out (6pts) by 30 runs

Ashton-under-Hill 106 all out (6pts) lost to Winchcombe 149 all out (21pts) by 43 runs

Division Two

Temple Grafton 121 all out (6pts) lost to Bretforton 190 all out (21pts) by 69 runs

Badsey 237-8 (22pts) beat Broadway 173 all out (7pts) by 64 runs

Wellesbourne 2nds 144-4 (18pts) beat Ashorne 140-7 (4pts) by six wickets

Moreton-in-Marsh 247-7 (19pts) beat Woodbourne 244-7 (8pts) by three wickets

The Lenches 206-7 (22pts) beat Elmley Castle 133 all out (5pts) by 73 runs

Division Three

Norton Lindsey 2nds 201-9 (9pts) lost to Dorridge and Hockley Heath 203-8 (20pts) by two wickets

Exhall and Wixford 2nds 158-6 (4pts) lost to Stratford Bards 160-2 (20pts) by eight wickets

Stoneleigh 186-5 (20pts) beat Stanway 109-9 (3pts) by 77 runs

Long Itchington 2nds 291-8 (24pts) beat Ebrington 110 all out (5pts) by 181 runs

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 112-9 (6pts) lost to Earlswood 3rds 172 all out (19pts)

Division Four

Blockley 279-5 (21pts) beat Leamington 4ths 215-9 (7pts) by 64 runs

Inkberrow 261-6 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 162 all out (6pts) by 99 runs

Adlestrop 185-9 (23pts) beat Henley-in-Arden 81 all out (4pts) by 104 runs

Mickleton 227-7 (19pts) beat Bidford-on-Avon 223-7 (8pts) by three wickets

Overbury 2nds 149 all out (4pts) lost to Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds (22pts) by 135 runs

Division Five

Rowington 2nds 165-3 (18pts) beat Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 163-4 (4pts) by seven wickets

Earlswood 4ths 158 all out (6pts) lost to Fladbury 161-7 (19pts) to three wickets

Welford-on-Avon 160-3 (20pts) beat Alcester and Ragley 2nds 159-9 (4pts) by seven wickets

Great Alne 150 all out (22pts) beat Leek Wootton 2nds 112 all out (6pts) by 38 runs

Claverdon 117-5 (20pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 115 all out (3pts) by five runs

Division Six

Broadway 2nds 207 all out (8pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 229-7 (22pts) by 22 runs

Kenilworth 3rds 141 all out (21pts) beat Bretforton 2nds 41 all out (5pts) by 100 runs

Warwick CC Staff 2nds 172-9 (6pts) lost to Chipping Campden 2nds (173-6) by four wickets

Norton Lindsey 3rds 102 all out (8pts) lost to Warwick 3rds 115 all out (20pts) by 13 runs

Astwood Bank 77 all out (2pts) lost to Lapworth 329-5 (24pts) by 252 runs

Alvechurch 93 all out (3pts) lost to Kineton 96-7 (18pts) by three wickets

Earlswood 5ths 150-8 (3pts) lost to Alvechurch 154-1 (21pts) by nine wickets