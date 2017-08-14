Adams hails ‘fantastic’ performance as Town enjoy perfect start

CARL Adams saluted his players after Stratford Town produced an outstanding performance to take all three points at Royston on Saturday.

Stratford enjoyed a perfect start to the season as claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Evo-Stik South Premier new boys 2-1 at Garden Walk.

Ben Stephens headed Carl Adams’ side into a fifth-minute lead, but the Crows hit back to level on 21 minutes through John Frendo before Lee Thomas hit what proved to be the winner six minutes later.

“It was a fantastic performance from everyone,” beamed a delighted Adams.

“We scored two great goals and I felt that we thoroughly deserved to win against a side that ran away with the Central division last season.

“It was tight in the end, and we brought some of that pressure on ourselves when we went down to ten, but in those closing minutes Liam Francis was a real man mountain for us as we had to battle right through to the final whistle.”

Town return to action on Tuesday night when they welcome Merthyr Town to the MoodChimp Stadium.