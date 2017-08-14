Smallman seals hat-trick with 12-shot victory

BEN Smallman secured the Welcombe Club Championship for the third year in a row.

Smallman finished first after the biggest ever turn-out for the club championship, with 75 members joining the competition.

The course was in fantastic condition but the players had to contend with some blustery and wet weather conditions during Saturday’s round one, with a much calmer and drier Sunday.

Smallman took top spot with a level par score of 140, carding 68 in the first round and 72 in the second to finish 12 shots ahead of runner-up Jamieson Craven.

He has been a member at the Welcombe Golf Club for ten years starting his golfing adventure at the age of ten. During this time, he has won the Club Championship three times, Order of Merit twice, Welcombe Salver Championship, Captains Cup and maintaining a handicap as low as two.

“Ben will be turning professional at the end of September and we wish him all the best,” said head golf professional Tom Butterworth.

Smallman, however, was denied winning the double after Mark McKinney took the Captains Cup which is run alongside the Club Championship.

McKinney recorded the best net score over the two days, playing some great golf over the weekend with a net score of 133 to pip Smallman by one shot.

Butterworth added: “Mark was delighted to get his name on the board and trophy for the first time, which will feature at the club forever. Well done Mark!”

Scores — overall gross: 1 Ben Smallman 140; 2 Jamieson Craven 152; 3 Kristian Summerfield 157; 4 Martin Hallam 159; 5 Granville Campbell 161.

Overall nett: 1 Mark McKinney 133; 2 Ben Smallman 134; Kristian Summerfield 139; 4 Jamieson Craven 140; 5 Dennis James 141.