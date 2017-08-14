Rural crime costing the county £840,000

RURAL crime cost Warwickshire over £840,000 last year.

The figure – up 13 per cent from £740,000 in 2015 – was revealed in the Tiddington-based NFU Mutual’s annual Rural Crime Report, which was published today, Monday.

Nationally it also shows that despite the UK seeing a four per cent drop last year, the cost of rural theft has risen sharply in the first half of 2017.

According to report, early theft claims statistics for the first half of this year show a sharp rise of over 20 per cent, raising concerns that a new wave of rural crime is hitting the countryside.

The items most commonly targeted by thieves across Warwickshire over the last 12 months were tools, garden equipment, all terrain vehicles and quad bikes.

Roger Campion, NFU Mutual senior agent in Warwickshire, said: “Rural crime in Warwickshire has risen during the last 12 months, as countryside criminals are becoming more brazen and farmers are now having to continually increase security and adopt new ways of protecting their equipment.

“In some parts of the county, farmers are having to turn their farmyards into fortresses to protect themselves from repeated thieves who are targeting quads, tractors and power tools.

“They are using tracking devices on tractors, video and infra-red surveillance in their farm yards and even DNA markers to protect sheep from rustlers.”

The report also reveals that being ‘staked out’ is the biggest worry for country people, followed closely by longer police response times in rural areas, according to the rural insurer.

Criminals continue to target Land Rover Defenders, quad bikes, tractors, tools and livestock despite increased security on farms.

Mr Campion added: “The threat of becoming a victim of rural crime, and regular reports of suspicious characters watching farms is causing high levels of anxiety amongst farmers who know their rural location makes them vulnerable to attacks.”

The biggest increase was in Essex where countryside crime rose by 44.2 per cent, with Lincolnshire is counting the biggest cost at £2.5million.

Neighbouring Gloucestershire and Worcestershire feature in the top ten worst affected counties, with rises of 38 per cent (£1.6m) and 29 per cent (£1m), respectively.