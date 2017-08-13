Derrick does the damage as Stratford boost survival hopes

STRATFORD-upon-Avon boosted their survival hopes with an eight wicket win at Stourbridge after shooting the home side out for 131.

Jujhar Johal top scored with 76, but only one of his colleagues reached double figures as Perry Derrick finished with 6-43 and Sam Douthwaite took 3-32.

Openers Adam Baylis (59no) and John Price (41) then saw Stratford to an easy victory in 25.2 overs.

The win moves the Panthers up to seventh in Birmingham League Division Three, one point above the drop zone.

Full report and reaction in this week’s Herald.