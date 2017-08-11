Bruce takes top spot at Boddington Reservoir

ANDY Bruce led the way as Shipston-on-Stour and District Angling Club’s latest match provided a huge catch at Boddington Reservoir.

In the first match event since the hugely successful Fish ‘n’ Frolics three- day festival, the 15 anglers shared a massive combined weight of 1,860lbs.

The weather started with heavy rain then hailstones followed by wind and sunshine but this did not stop the Boddington carp from feeding.

Bruce won with 225lb 5oz, with Mick Belgrave taking second with 164 lb 8oz and Chris Coleman in third place with 156 lb 8oz.