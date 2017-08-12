Defiant Dora rises to challenge

STRATFORD-upon-Avon Riding Club rider Tracey Johnson was celebrating after taking a third place in the Area Five Show Jumping competition at Solihull RC.

Johnson, competing on Dora, achieved a well-deserved third place in the 70cm class.

Dora was abandoned as a youngster and taken in and brought on by Johnson. Now aged six, Dora and Johnson have developed a wonderful partnership.

Also competing this weekend was Stratford member Helen Kubiak and her horse Diva. They competed at Trailblazers Dressage at Stoneleigh, taking seventh place at novice level.

The Riding Club is also hosting their annual summer show on Sunday, 20th August. The event will take place at Willicote Equestrian Centre, just outside Stratford-upon-Avon, by kind permission of Mr and Mrs D Stephenson

Visit the website at www.stratfordridingclub.co.uk for more details.