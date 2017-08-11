Jones Bootmaker in Stratford to close on Sunday

JONES Bootmaker in Wood Street, Stratford-upon-Avon is to close this Sunday, 13th August.

The well-known retailer has been an integral part of the Stratford shopping scene for decades and has charmed and entertained families with young children throughout that time with its interesting and imaginative window displays which included anything from pirates in galleons to Christmas trees.

It’s not known at this stage how many staff are affected but it is understood that the Stratford shop is one of a number of closures the company is undertaking or considering.

Jones Bootmaker was established in 1857 and currently has over 70 branches throughout the UK.