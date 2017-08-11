Controversial Horton Hospital changes agreed

Controversial changes to the Horton Hospital were agreed during a meeting of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group yesterday.

During the meeting, the board agreed to downgrade maternity services at the Horton to a midwife-led unit, and create a single obstetrics unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford instead.

Critical care has also been downgraded at the Horton and a number of beds will be permanently removed from the hospital.

Changes to services at the Horton will affect some residents living in South Warwickshire, for whom it is their nearest hospital.

During a public consultation earlier this year, the public strongly opposed the changes, while the consultation process itself has been heavily criticised for being divided into two phases.

Warwickshire County Council joined forces with three neighbouring councils to launch a legal challenge to the way the consultation was conducted earlier this year, though that application for a judicial review proved unsuccessful.

The councils however are appealing this decision.