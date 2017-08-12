Cross marks way for pilgrims’ walk

THE Red Hill Christian Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary last weekend and to mark this milestone and the creation of a prayer walk at the site, a new religious cross was installed at the centre.

For nearly 25 years a cross has been a focal point on the hill viewable from the centre’s buildings complex but over time it has become obscured by tree growth, thousands of which have been planted by worshippers and staff at the centre. The cross has also become quite weather worn and was due for replacement at some stage.

Via Beata is a Christian Charity founded by Steve Eggleton from Norfolk whose vision is to create a pilgrims’ walk of prayer from Lowestoft in Norfolk to St David’s in Wales.

As part of this, at each ‘way station’ – which will occur every ten miles – a piece of artwork carved from timber will be situated to facilitate meditation and prayer.

When taken in a straight line Red Hill Centre is directly at the centre point of this walk from east to west.

Via Beata – which means a way of blessing – kindly donated an 18 foot long cross carved from English oak to replace the previous one.

