Barclays bank to close in Henley

THE Henley branch of Barclays is set to close, in November, and its three members of staff will work at other branches.

The ATM outside the branch, in High Street, will not remain in place after the bank closes, on Friday 10th November.

Chris Payne, community banking director for Barclays, in Warwickshire, said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At Barclays Henley branch, 46 per cent of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.”

The community banking director continued: “We hope that the availability of our nearest Barclays branches in Stratford and Knowle, as well as access to services at the local Post Office, at 104 High Street, Henley, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

Other Barclays’ branches in the area include Wellesbourne, Alcester, Warwick, Stow-on-the-Wold and Redditch.

Once Barclays closes in Henley, Lloyds Bank will be the only bank open in the town. A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have not announced any changes in relation to our Henley branch.

“If we do make the difficult decision to close a branch, we would always communicate our intention to our colleagues, customers and the local community first.”

Elsewhere, Lloyds Bank branch in Studley closed in July 2016, and the village’s HSBC branch closed in April last year.

The Warwick branch of HSBC closed in May this year, and HSBC closed branches in Kineton, Studley and Southam, in 2016. Natwest is also set to close its Warwick branch this year.