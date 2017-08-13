Distillery to create gin using New Place mulberries

A Stratford distillery is hoping to create a gin fit for the Bard after teaming up with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to harvest fruit from two historic mulberry trees.

The trees, which are in the Great Garden of Shakespeare’s New Place, are thought to have been grown from cuttings taken from a mulberry tree planted by Shakespeare during his time there.

Shakespeare’s original tree was cut down by Reverend Francis Gastrell more than 250 years ago, but the Shakespeare Distillery will be hoping some of its Shakespearean magic remains.

Last week the distillery, which is based on the Alscot Estate, harvested fruit from the trees and will use it to create small handcrafted batches of its New Place Mulberry Gin.

The tipple, which takes inspiration from the Tudor period and would have been common in Shakespeare’s time, will take several months to make as the berries are steeped in the gin.

Glyn Jones, Head of Gardens at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “The mulberry has ripened earlier than expected this year due to the warm temperatures we’ve been enjoying.

“Rather than let the fruit go to waste, we approached our friends at Shakespeare Distillery to see if they could make use of the early harvest to produce a special batch of mulberry gin and we’re delighted they said yes. Our team of gardeners worked with them to harvest the fruit and we can’t wait to be one of the first to taste the fruits of our labour.”

Simon Picken, director and master distiller at the Shakespeare Distillery, added: “We originally created and launched our mulberry gin in April 2016 to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, purposely choosing mulberries due to their connection with the bard.

“It was therefore incredibly exciting to be invited to harvest the fruits from these very special trees and we hope they will make a great special edition of our mulberry gin.”