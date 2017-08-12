Small house set to fetch big sums

A CHARMING dolls house is up for auction to help raise money for Shipston Home Nursing.

Peter Clarke & Co LLP have received instructions from Shipston Home Nursing (SHN) to offer for sale Charity House, currently situated at Peter Clarke’s offices at 13/15 High Street, Shipston.

Built by Edgar Wright of Newbold, Charity House comprises a beautiful Georgian style model dolls house and has kindly been re-offered to the market by the previous owner. All proceeds from this sale will assist SHN.

Best and final offers are invited for this delightful model house by Thursday 7th September 2017 at 12 noon. It has already attracted interest in the national and trade press.

If the property is not sold prior, then it will be auctioned on the night of the Shipston Home Nursing Ball, Saturday 9th September. Tables are still available for this popular date in the calendar.

Shipston is a popular market town, lying approximately nine miles from Stratford upon Avon town centre, on the edge of the Cotswolds and offering excellent local amenities.

The town offers a variety of shopping, social, educational and recreational facilities and there is easy access to the motorway network and regional centres.

Charity House is available for viewing at Peter Clarke’s office or via full details including external and internal photographs are on Peter Clarke’s website, www.peterclarke.co.uk, and via www.rightmove.co.uk.

It is worth mentioning that a unique feature of the property is the roof and front elevations swing open to reveal beautiful accommodation set on three floors, and it is part furnished. Notably there is a fireplace, an Aga, exposed wood floors and charming period features. Thought to make a fantastic Christmas present, bound to give years of joy for children or grandchildren.

Council tax – not yet assessed. Current energy performance certificate rating – it is likely this property would be listed and therefore an EPC is not required. Viewing – there is an open house policy anytime during office hours.