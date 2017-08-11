Sublime Smith wins prestigious Am Am event

SIX-time Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club champion James Smith won the prestigious Am Am event last weekend for the very first time.

With some quite brilliant golf, Smith was seven-under-par through 11 holes, eventually carding a five-under-par score of 67, three shots clear of Ross Overton (Sherwood Forest) and five clear of Tony Mee (Redditch), Lee Richardson (Worcester) and Morgan Jackson (Stratford).

In the team event, members Matt Murphy, Malcolm Rouse and John Collett with their invited amateur Richard Keegan triumphed over the 50-team entry.

In its 24th year, the event was a huge success with 200 golfers competing and many local companies sponsoring holes and advertising in the official Am Am magazine, in what is undoubtedly one of most eagerly anticipated competitions of the calendar.

The club invites some of the best amateur golfers from across the Midlands to join up with a team of three members. Twenty-six clubs covering seven counties were represented.