Friends reunited at Stratford Town’s open day

STRATFORD Town’s Open Day at the Moodchimp Stadium Saturday was a time to welcome some new faces to the club and also a time to catch up with old friends.

Local publicans from the Queens Head in Ely Street, Carol and Jeff Hilton and Carol’s son Dan McGrath met up again with their footballing hero Richard Sneekes at the MoodChimp Open Day after a twenty year gap.

The former Dutch international and West Bromwich Albion player has a significant role in Dan’s life after he suffered a near fatal accident when he was aged 12.

In April 1997 in Kidderminster, Dan, had a serious road accident and was very close to death. Medical teams said Dan might never walk or talk again and severe brain damage seemed inevitable.

National press coverage in 1997 highlighted, Baggie obsessed, Dan’s desperate fight for survival and in stepped West Bromwich Albion and especially several star players at the time.

Cult hero then, Richard Sneekes, was an incredible support to Carol and Dan. Many fundraising campaigns secured vital Harley Street operations and physiotherapy to help restore his health and brain functions.

Dan has fought a really tough personal battle to restore his health close to normal and Richard Sneekes has been a real inspiration to him.

