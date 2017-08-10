Japanese and Dutch firms takes over Stratford’s train services

A COMPANY called West Midlands Trains Ltd – which is a joint venture between Dutch firm Abellio, and the East Japan Railway Company and Mitsui and Co Ltd, both based in Japan – are to take over the running of services to and from Stratford-upon-Avon train station.

It takes over from London Midland, which was the only other bidder for the West Midlands franchise and just two months ago had been given an extension to its contract.

A date for the handover has not yet been confirmed.

The £500,000 refurbishment of Stratford train station is not affected by the change of operator and will go ahead next summer, the Herald has been told.

Changes on the Stratford to Birmingham line that will be introduced by Abellio will include earlier first services, additional rush hour services, two trains an hour on Sunday but not until 2021, and refurbished carriages.

Further up the line there will also be an additional early morning, week day service between Dorridge and Birmingham via Solihull, and enhanced week day evening frequencies between Birmingham and Kidderminster, Birmingham and Solihull, and Birmingham and Shirley.

Smart ticketing and live passenger information will also be rolled out under the nine-year contract, as will compensation for delays of more than 15 minutes, in line with the Department for Transport’s policy.

Dominic Booth, managing director of Abellio UK, said: “We will be investing nearly £1billion into the network, delivering new trains, better stations and a whole host of other benefits for passengers.”

Transport secretary, Chris Grayling, added: “We are improving the whole travelling experience with live train crowding information, compensation for people delayed by 15 minutes or more, smart ticketing and better value tickets for part-time workers.”

London Midland has been operating West Midlands services since 2007, with the franchise due to expire in 2015. But delays in the tender process meant that was extended twice.

Managing director, Patrick Verwer, said “We have created a strong foundation for the new operators to build on. During the months ahead we will continue to work with West Midlands Trains Ltd, the DfT and all our stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition into the new franchise.”