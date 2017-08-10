Polar explorer’s Everest classroom

POLAR explorer Mark Wood is planning to take schoolchildren on the trip of a lifetime – to the top of Mount Everest.

It will be the second attempt by the former soldier and firefighter, who lives in Ettington, to reach the top of the planet’s highest mountain.

And he has teamed up with the Lonely Planet, Skype and Microsoft to turn the 45-day expedition into a lesson that he hopes will be transmitted live into thousands of schools.

The 8848 Expedition — named after the height of Mount Everest in metres — will take place in May next year, and he hopes schools from Stratford and the rest of Warwickshire will register on the expeditions website.

Those who do will be able to follow his journey along a live route map, with daily updates of his progress, with a direct link into schools when he reaches the summit. Lesson plans are also being developed to tie into the climb.

Mark has been to the North Pole and South Pole several times, and got within sight of the top of Everest in 2013 when he had to abort the expedition when two of his team got into difficulty.

“We are creating a massive, extreme classroom on Mount Everest,” he said.

“The idea is that kids would be in the classroom and look up, and fist pump an explorer at the top of Mount Everest, and around that we can create education programmes.

“What the children will get out of it will be to understand exploration, their position on the planet, and to voice their concerns on climate change, and to allow them to think differently about the planet, and have appreciation of other people and civilisation.

“In a sense what’s happening now is the expeditions are secondary, all they are are arenas for us to go in and create a classroom, and then link that with the kids worldwide.”

Schools can register for free to be involved at www.expedition8848.com