Police appeal following Stratford theft

Police are appealing for information to locate and identify a man who may have vital information relating to a theft in Stratford town centre.

The incident took place between 2:15pm and 2:30pm on Monday 7 August in Chapel Street.

PCSO Dominic Bes-Jeary of Warwickshire Police, said: “The man officers want to speak to (pictured) was in the location at the time and may have important information about the incident.

“Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 224 of 7 August 2017.”

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.