Hospital opening heralds the start of a new era for Stratford

Stratford’s new £30million hospital became fully operational this week as the Rigby Cancer Unit began treating patients.

It is hoped that the state-of-the-art hospital unit will become a centre of excellence in the treatment of cancer and eye conditions.

Last week the Herald was given the chance to speak to key project backers, hospital staff and patients about what the difference the facility will make to Stratford and the surrounding area.

Read our special four-page report in tomorrow’s Herald to find out more.