Explore rowers enjoy Bewdley fun day

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Boat Club Explore rowers took a first and second place in their fun competition at the weekend in Bewdley in the sunshine and showers.

The crew had a tricky encounter with an overhanging willow tree in their first race but finished a credible second place.

Their second race, however, was a display of smooth and powerful rowing that saw Stratford overcome a fit Pengwern crew, an exhibition that impressed their coach Glyn Hawkins.

The regional Explore programme continues with events at Stourport, Birmingham and Upton with Stratford hosting their own mini Explore regatta on Sunday, 8th October.

Hawkins added: “Explore rowing has been a great success at Stratford and our current Explore squad came through previous years’ Learn to Row programmes which this year start on Monday, 11th September.”