Public consultation on college merger

A PUBLIC consultation into the merger of Stratford College with Solihull College and University Centre began today, Wednesday.

The merger document sets out plans for Stratford to retain its name and have its own senior manager, but there will be one governing body for the two colleges.

It also sets out plans to invest in the campus, increase the number of courses in Stratford, specifically identifying the need for more Higher Education courses and international students, and to restore its financial stability.

The consultation runs until 29th September with the merger — first announced in June — set to be confirmed on 19th December.

This is the final part of the process which began in February when cash-strapped Stratford had to be bailed out by the government.

That came with the condition that under-fire principal, Nicola Mannock, left her job.

Andrew Cropley, interim principal at Stratford College, said: “The enhanced progression opportunities and access to new facilities the merger will offer will be of huge benefit to our current and future students.

“The proposal we have produced sets out the benefits of the merger to the whole region and we look forward to hearing the local community’s feedback.”

John Callaghan, principal at Solihull College and University Centre, added: “Each college possesses unique areas of expertise and this merger will enable us to maximise our combined strengths.”

To read the consultation document and have your say on the merger, CLICK HERE