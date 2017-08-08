Black belt success for kickboxing youngster

KICKBOXER Louisa-May Bonventre has fought her way to a coveted 1st dan black belt.

The 12-year-old, who started training when she was just four, trains with the World United Martial Arts Club in Moreton-in-Mash twice a week.

To earn a black belt at her age is a superb achievement for the Shipston High School pupil, says her mother Lynda.

“Louisa’s achievement of being awarded her black belt is one of the biggest and best results for her so far,” said her mum.

“There are few adults, let alone 12-year-olds who gain this level in martial arts and failing was not an option.

“Two days of physical exams and technical ability and not a minute went by when she wasn’t dedicated and fully focused.

“She has the courage and determination rarely seen in a youngster, but she’s also just an average 12-year-old, who wants to shop, listen to music and hang out with her friends.”

Bonventre will now be targeting her 2nd dan, which she will be eligible to take in two years’ time.

In the meantime, Bonventre plans to do some junior instructing, while also helping some adults.

“The younger children look up to her,” Lynda added.

“They love to stand next to her when she demonstrates some of the techniques. She’s their hero!

“I think she’ll make a first-class and well respected instructor in the future.”