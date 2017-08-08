Footballer fails to turn up at court to face driving ban

AN Aston Villa footballer has been banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty of two driving offences, writes Josh Payne.

Left-back Jordan Amavi, aged 23, failed to give police information relating to the identification of a driver on 23rd February, Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in Leamington heard earlier today, Tuesday.

West Midlands Police believed the driver of a grey Audi committed an offence and Amavi did not disclose important information to them.

Amavi, of Sutton Coldfield, was found guilty of two counts of failing to give police information relating to the identification of a driver.

And in court today he was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £660 for each offence.

Amavi, who did not attend court, was also handed a £66 victim surcharge and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs – making a total of £1,471.

Chairman of the bench, Russell Nicholls, said: “In respect of each offence Mr Amavi will receive a £660 fine, one victim surcharge of £66 and £85 costs which makes a total of £1,471.

“For each offence Mr Amavi will receive six points on his driving licence.

“I now disqualify him from driving for six months.”

Amavi joined Aston Villa from French club Nice in 2015 for £9 million.

The Championship club rejected a £25million bid from an unnamed Chinese club who tried to poach him last December.

He has made 34 appearance for Villa and has made 18 appearances for French youth teams.

He did not play in the opening game of the new season against Hull last Saturday.