Man charged over One Stop robbery

A MAN has appeared in court charged with a series of convenience store robberies, including one at the One Stop on Drayton Avenue in Stratford.

Jamie Considine stole an unknown quantity of cash from the store on 14th May this year, Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 24-year-old, of Beachamp Road in Kenilworth, was also charged in connection with robberies at Cannon Hill News in Coventry thre day after, Tesco Express in Kenilworth three days later, and a One Stop in Leamington on 30th May.

Considine did not enter a plea when he appeared before magistrates last Friday and was remanded in custody and will appear at Warwick Crown Court on 7th September.

At the time police said that a man went into the store at around 9.40pm and pointed a weapon – believed to be a knife – at a staff member and demanded money.

A quantity of cash was handed over, police confirmed.