Children’s services ‘require improvement’ say inspectors

CHILDREN’S services in Warwickshire have been downgraded after Ofsted ruled they were not up to scratch.

Inspectors have rated the county as ‘requiring improvement’ in the services provided to children in need of help and protection, to those who are in its care, as well as the overall leadership and management of those services.

Adoption services and performance in that area were rated as ‘good’. The report does, however, make it clear that it does not consider any children to be at risk as a result of the downgrading from the previous ‘good’ rating six years ago.

The inspection was carried out by a team of ten over 23 days in May and the report was published last week.

The inspection team pointed to high caseloads and said that social workers and independent reviewing officers had too much work.

They highlighted concerns about children not getting quick enough access to mental health services, and that some young people were held in police custody longer than they should be.

Risk was said to be identified well with children kept safe across all services in almost all circumstances, but plans to tackle needs were described as being less clear and sometimes overly optimistic about parental capacity to change.

Inspectors noted that Warwickshire County Council had worked hard to increase staff stability, and had been successful in reducing its use of agency staff. And they said that the time between a child entering care and moving in with an adoptive family was quicker than the national average.

The response to children being at risk of sexual exploitation was described as ‘effective and well co-ordinated’.

Among 11 recommendations were to accelerate plans for an electronic recording system.

The report says: “Greater stability in the senior management team in the past 18 months has enabled some progress to be made. Senior managers and political leaders are committed to making further improvements.

“They recognise that more work needs to be done to ensure that practice is consistently good across the service.”

According to the report, the number of children in Warwickshire identified as being in need of a specialist service has risen from 3,195 in 2016 to 3,318 this year, but the number of those who are being looked after by the council has fallen from 765 to 699, 78 of whom are unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children’s services at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Children’s services in Warwickshire are transforming to achieve excellence. “The report reflects where we are on our improvement journey and the recommendations Ofsted have made endorse and further strengthen our direction of travel.

“We take great heart in the report’s findings that we are doing the right things to ensure that children are safe in Warwickshire.

“We are pleased with the many areas highlighted as good practice in the report and will build on these, while taking on board recommendations where we can work better to ensure that children and families receive the best possible services.”