Plane crashes near Long Compton

An elderly man was lucky to escape serious injuries after crash landing his small aircraft in a field near Long Compton on Friday.

The 72-year-old pilot was forced to come down in a field close to Parson’s Barn on Main Street just after 1.15pm when the aircraft suffered engine failure.

An ambulance and paramedic officer were dispatched to the scene, with the man suffering from back pain and cuts to his hands.

His injuries are not believed to be serious and he was transported to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.