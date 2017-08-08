VIDEO: Pebworth firefighters take the strain

Determined firefighters from Pebworth Fire Station raised £1,600 for charity recently by pulling a fire engine a quarter-of-a-mile up the drag strip at Long Marston Airfield. Led by watch commander Jon Bird, the crew of eight and the driver managed to pull the twelve-and-a-half-ton Dennis fire engine the full distance on in just 4 minutes 23 seconds.

Jon said: “It was a really great effort from all the guys, we actually beat our practice time by 37 seconds so we’re very happy. The appliance was fully laden because we were still on call. We did a practice start at the station and a full practice run in preparation, we’ve all just done our fitness tests at the station so this was a good test.”

The raceway’s own fire and safety crews were on hand to offer moral support as the Pebworth crew hauled the huge vehicle along.

All the money raised will go to the Firefighters Charity, which supports firefighters who may be ill, injured or who are in need of psychological support.

The crew are still collecting money and if you would like to contribute visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HwfirePebworth.