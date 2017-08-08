Decision to be made on Horton Hospital changes

Decisions on major healthcare changes affecting the Horton General Hospital are to be made this Thursday.

The Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group will make decisions on the final proposals from the first phase of the Oxfordshire Transformation Programme, which puts forward a number of changes to services across Oxfordshire.

The proposed changes at the Horton Hospital, are particularly relevant to those living in South Warwickshire for whom the Horton is their nearest hospital.

Among the recommendations are the downgrading of critical services at the Horton Hospital and making permanent reductions in the number of beds at the facility.

Recent changes to maternity services at the Horton would also be made permanent.

David Smith, chief executive of OCCG, said: “The Big Health and Care Consultation, which took place over 12 weeks at the beginning of the year, asked patients, public and NHS staff to consider proposals for hospital beds and stroke services across Oxfordshire, and maternity services, critical and planned care at the Horton General Hospital in Banbury.

“The Board met on 20 June to consider all the feedback from the consultation before decisions are made at the second extraordinary Board meeting on 10 August.”