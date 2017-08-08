Popular village pub scoops more awards

GOOD things have come in pairs for a North Cotswold pub recently as The Ebrington Arms was voted the The Times UK Number one Village Pub 2017 and Number two in the UK’s Top 30 Best Pubs for Summer.

The two accolades have arrived in a very special year for The Ebrington Arms as Claire and Jim Alexander are celebrating their tenth anniversary at the pub this year.

Further, 2017 also marks the 300th anniversary year of The Ebrington Arms being in the licensed trade as the pub’s first landlord, William Kyte was registered back in 1717.

Claire said: “It’s a hugely special year for all of us at The Ebrington Arms, there aren’t many pubs that get to celebrate a decade and 300 year anniversary in one go. It such a gorgeous village and we have the best team around us. Thanks to all of our regular supporters from near and far that make the pub what it is. When our guests say that they wish our pub was in their village we feel immensely proud.”

The pub is no stranger to awards, having won the CAMRA North Cotswold’s Pub of the Year three times and four times runner-up. The Ebrington Arms has also been awarded two AA Rosettes for seven years running. In 2016 Green Traveller awarded The Ebrington Arms Escape of the Year for its ‘quintessential Cotswold pub feel’.