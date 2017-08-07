Fire Service urge residents to stay fire safe this summer

A CAMPAIGN to reduce the number of fire related incidents this summer has been launched by Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue Service.

The hotter weather traditionally sees a rise in fire-related incidents and it is hoped that by working with communities and engaging with young people, community initiatives and awareness raising will help to keep these to a minimum.

Talking about the campaign, Community Fire Prevention and Arson Manager, Moreno Francioso, said: “We want everyone in Warwickshire to make the most of what the summer has to offer in a safe environment. As the temperature rises, this means being aware of the importance of fire safety when having barbecues or enjoying the countryside.

“Unfortunately the summer months also see a rise in deliberate fire setting. To tackle this we have developed a robust arson reduction programme which works at a very local level through our ASBIT team (Anti-Social Behaviour Intervention Team) and BIKE teams (Bicycle Intervention Knowledge and Education). Both of which work with communities across the county to reduce fire setting activity.

“Our firefighters and community fire safety officers will be at various events to offer advice to residents. To find out more about events in your area, check out our Facebook page.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Community Safety, Howard Roberts, said: “Warwickshire has so much to offer during the summer and being aware of summer fire safety will help make sure we can all enjoy it safely. Simple steps such as not leaving rubbish behind after a picnic, not leaving rubbish out to become a target of arson or not using flammable liquids to start your barbecue can all help to keep both yourself and communities safer.”