History returned home

TWO medieval artifacts that help narrate the history of Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall have returned to their original home.

The Stratford-upon-Avon Grammar School Desk and the Muniment Chest and Treasure Chest of the Guild of the Holy Cross have been preserved by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust for many years, however the recent £1.8 million restoration of Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall has now made it possible for the treasures to be returned to where their story began.

Both pieces are owned by Stratford Town Council and were transferred from King Edward VI School to Shakespeare’s Birthplace in the early 1860s where they have been stored and cared for as part of the town’s Borough Collections.

