Weekend cricket results

CRICKET

Birmingham & District Premier League Division Three

Handsworth (5pts) v Stratford-upon-Avon (5pts), no play, match abandoned

Second S 2nd XI Division

Stratford-upon-Avon 126-3 (24pts) beat Handsworth 124 all out (2pts) by seven wickets

Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Exhall & Wixford 166-9 (4pts) lost to Shipston-on-Stour 143-2 (20pts) by eight wickets

Leamington III 145 all out (6pts) lost to Tanworth & Camp Hill 205-8 (22pts) by 60 runs

Long Itchington 147 all out (5pts) lost to Alcester & Ragley 247-7 (22pts) by 100 runs

Norton Lindsey 282-7 (22pts) beat Leek Wootton 168 all out (6pts) by 114 runs

Wellesbourne 104-2 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 119 all out (2pts) by eight wickets

Division One

Ashton-under-Hill 180-3 (21pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens III 179-9 (5pts) by seven wickets

FISSC 79 all out (3pts) lost to Lapworth 270-7 (24pts) by 179 runs

Rowington 169-4 (19pts) beat Chipping Campden 166-6 (5pts) by six wickets

Warwick CC Staff 195 all out (20pts) beat Kineton 131-9 (7pts) by 64 runs

Winchcombe 223-6 (21pts) beat Overbury 173-9 (6pts) by 50 runs

Division Two

Ashorne 196-8 (5pts) lost to Moreton-in-Marsh 203-3 (21pts) by seven runs

Broadway 211-8 (6pts) lost to Wellesbourne II 213-3 (22pts) by seven wickets

Elmley Castle 187-7 (7pts) lost to Bretforton 163-6 (18pts) by four wickets

The Lenches 109 all out (1pt) lost to Badsey 66-0 (22pts) by ten wickets

Woodbourne (5pts) v Temple Grafton (5pts), no play, match abandoned

Division Three

Earlswood III (0pt) v Dorridge & Hockley Heath (20pts), Dorridge won by walkover

Ebrington 205 (10pts) v Norton Lindsey II 10-0 (10pts), match abandoned

Shipston-on-Stour II 0-0 (9pts) v Exhall & Wixford II 170-8 (8pt), match adandoned

Stanway 214-8 (7pts) lost to Long Itchington II 242-5 (7pts) by four runs

Stratford Bards 176-9 (7pts) lost to Stoneleigh 149-7 (17pts) by three wickets

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon 156-4 (21pts) beat Blockley 190 all out (6pts) by six wickets

Catherine-de-Barnes II 148-7 (4pts) lost to Adlestrop 322-5 (20pts) by 125 runs

Henley-in-Arden 148-6 (6pts) lost to Mickleton 246-9 (20pts) by 98 runs

Overbury II 169-8 (5pts) lost to Inkberrow 225-4 (5pts) by 17 runs

Tanworth & Camp Hill II 113 all out (2pts) lost to Leamington IV 114-3 (21pts) by seven wickets

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley II 143-8 (21pts) beat Great Alne 92 all out (4pts) by 51 runs

Claverdon 95-2 (17pts) beat Earlswood IV 92-6 (1pt) by eight wickets

Fladbury 228-3 (10pts) v Welford-on-Avon 0-0 (6pts), match abandoned

Kenilworth Wardens IV 175-8 (7pts) lost to Ashton-under-Hill II 149-7 (17pts) by three wickets

Leek Wootton II 154-4 (20pts) beat Rowington II 159-9 (5pts) by six wickets

Division Six

Alvechurch III 259-7 (24pts) beat Norton Lindsey III 73 all out (3pts) by 186 runs

Bretforton II 105-5 (18pts) beat Winchcombe II 142 all out (4pts) by five wickets

Chipping Campden II 106 all out (12pts) v Broadway II 2-1 (12pts), match abandoned

Kenilworth III 84-2 (21pts) beat Astwood Bank V 81 all out (1pt) by eight wickets

Kineton II 155-7 (20pts) beat Earlswood V 148 all out (5pts) by seven runs

Lapworth II 224-5 (22pts) beat Alvechurch IV 156 all out (5pts) by 68 runs