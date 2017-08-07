Child arrests reduced thanks to police changes

CHANGES to the way Warwickshire Police respond to incidents involving children have helped see a significant reduction in arrests over the years.

This has included a proportionate response to allegations and a recognition that the police should not seek to criminalise young people unnecessarily.

Figures about child arrests have been shared today (Monday 7th August), as part of a report by The Howard League for Penal Reform.

The continued effective use of Restorative Justice has placed an emphasis on working with both victims and offenders to find alternative solutions.

This enables the police to work with everyone affected by the crime to repair the harm and find a positive way forward, rather than taking an individual to court.

Assistant Chief Constable Martin Evans said: “These latest figures continue to reflect the positive steps being taken, not just within Warwickshire but nationally, to ensure the best possible outcome for young people who come to the attention of the police.

“When allegations involve a young person we must strike a careful balance between arriving at the right outcome for the victim whilst ensuring that the child has an opportunity to show remorse, learn from his or her mistakes and, with the appropriate support, move forward in a constructive way.”

He added: “Within Warwickshire Police we actively encourage our officers to use their professional judgement, to not simply rely on arrests and to see past the obvious when responding to an incident or crime involving a child or young person.

“This enables us to ensure that the response is appropriate and proportionate for each given situation.”