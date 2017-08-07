Frustrating start for Racing Club Warwick and Studley

FOOTBALL

RACING Club Warwick were denied an opening-day win, despite twice leading in their Midland League Division One fixture at Bolehall Swifts.

The match at Rene Road ended 2-2 after Warwick had twice gone in front.

Martin Slevin’s free-kick provided the Racers’ goal for a 1-0 interval lead before Michael Bloore levelled.

Luke Church restored the visitors’ advantage from a Henry Leaver assist but Bloore again netted for 2-2.

Studley also endured a frustrating start to the season, going down 2-0 at home to Coventry Copsewood.

Liam Davies and Ashley Piper netted the goals for the visitors.

Studley, however, have the chance to bounce back tomorrow night (Tuesday) when they visit Pershore Town, who opened their season with a 4-2 win at home to Heather St John’s.

In friendly action, Alcester Town secured a 3-1 home win against West Heath Hayes.