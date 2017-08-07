Pozzi devastated by World Championships semi-final agony

ATHLETICS

ANDREW Pozzi expressed his bitter disappointment after missing out on the 110 metres hurdles final at the World Championships in London by one hundredth of a second.

The Stratford AC athlete looked well placed when the led his semi-final with 20 metres to go, but he clipped the penultimate barrier and crucially lost the slightest bit of momentum.

He was one of four across the line in a blanket finish, but had to settle for fourth place in 13.28 seconds. Shane Brathwaite was the winner, with Hansle Parchment second and Devon Allen third, with Pozzi one hundredth behind second.

With only the top two going through to tonight’s final, the Stratford sprint hurdler was distraught to miss out.

“It’s not good enough to come to the championships and not make the final, it’s not good enough,” he said.

“You need fast times to get to the final. The fact I’m not one of the eight is tough.

“I felt I had a poor start and I was behind but I came through well. Then I hit hurdle nine and I lost momentum.”

Pozzi had won his first round in slick and smooth fashion, clocking 13.28secs to be the fourth fastest in the heats, and had felt there was more to come.