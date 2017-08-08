Stratford Hospital Cup kicks off Alliance season

FOOTBALL

THE 2017-18 Stratford Alliance season kicks off tonight (Tuesday) with the opening matches of the Stratford Hospital Cup.

There are six ties tonight in the pre-season competition, sponsored by Summit Sports, with one first round clash and five second round contests.

League newcomers West Heath Hayes head to Badsey United in round one, with the winners playing Shipston Excelsior Colts.

FC Stratford A await the winners of the FC Wickhamford v Shipston Excelsior Reserve clash.

In the other ties, Inkberrow Rovers entertain Bretforton OB and Inkberrow A host FISSC. Welford are at home to Northfield Athletic and South Redditch Athletic tackle Feckenham Reserves.

Alcester Town Reserves have been handed a bye into the last eight after Alveston pulled out.

All the matches kick off at 6.30pm.