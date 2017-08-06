Pozzi through to World Championships semi-finals

ATHLETICS

ANDREW Pozzi promised there was to come after easing through the first round of the 110 metres hurdles in the IAAF World Championships in London.

The Stratford AC sprint hurdler won his heat in this afternoon’s opening round, setting the fourth fastest time for tonight’s semi-finals.

Pozzi, who set a PB in Paris earlier this summer, clocked 13.28 seconds, crossing the line first in his heat ahead of China’s Wenjun Xie and Cyprus athlete Milan Trajkovic.

Pozzi was pleased with what he described as a solid start.

“Once I got to halfway it was about staying clean over the barriers and avoiding any mistakes,” he said.

“That was a pretty solid time of 13.28 and I’m happy to make it through and get ready for the semis tonight.

“I knew I had a really strong start and then it was all about staying clear and smooth. There will be more in the semis.”

The semi-finals start tonight at 8.10pm.