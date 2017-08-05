Brothers’ cause is close to home

A STRATFORD resident and his brother completed the Prudential Ride London 100 mile cycle last Sunday and raised £9,260 in the process for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Paul and David Hewlett used every social channel, including doing a curry night at home for over sixty people to raise awareness and sponsorship for this important charity after Paul’s Mother in Law, Pauline Chalmers, also a Stratford resident, sadly passed away with dementia in January this year.

“The Charity do such a wonderful job in providing exemplary care to those that are struck down by this debilitating illness” said Paul. “The effort needed to do the one hundred miles was the least my brother and I could do to help and we were both overwhelmed by the support we received building up to the event”.