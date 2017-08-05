Hoping to make a blooming good impression

EARLY indications suggest Pebworth in Bloom had a very successful visit from the Royal Horticultural Society judges last Wednesday.

Pebworth is one of 78 finalists vying to win a gold award in this year’s Royal Horticultural Society Britain in Bloom competition.

The village joins entries from as far afield as Aberdeen in Scotland to St Helier in Jersey and last Wednesday, the village of Pebworth extended a warm and informative welcome to the RHS judges who were taken on a tour of Pebworth, to assess areas like the allotments, the churchyard and the well-tended residents’ gardens.

Yvonne Rose, chair of Pebworth in Bloom said: “It all started in the morning with a presentation in the village hall for the judges. There were about 100 local people there also, some of whom had a tear in their eyes after the presentation finished. It included a 20 minute film called A Year in the life of Pebworth. The judges take everything into account and it seemed to go very well!”